The richest royals in the world Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Chris Jackson // Getty Images

The richest royals in the world

Many royals are known for their power, prestige, notoriety, and money. There are those who are part of centuries-old dynasties, others relatively new to the scene, and several who came to their riches through their royal titles. Some royals earned their fortunes differently, whether through their philanthropic efforts or as the subject of tabloid gossip due to affairs and questionable business practices.

Of late, one royal has gained notoriety for eschewing his official role in favor of expatriate life in another country. (Yes, he is on this list.) Then, there are the royals working toward building a better future for their country—and the planet.

Stacker looked at the world’s richest royals and ranked the top 25 by net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. What does that wealth look like? It runs from a “low” of $60 million to a high of $30 billion.

How do these royals live with their wealth? One king has 30 poodles, one of which was named Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Thai Air Force. There’s an Italian prince with a food truck in Los Angeles and a British Lord who capitalized on their famous title with a gourmet sandwich fast-food chain. Two royals on the list have competed in the Olympics. Another king has had 15 wives and 36 children.

So who are these fascinating, wealthy royals? Read on to find out.

You may also like: The richest rock stars

Joshua Sammer // Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

#25. Prince Harry

– Net worth: $60 million

Prince Henry Charles Albert David is the Duke of Sussex, second son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, and fifth in line to the British throne.

In January 2020, after reports of severe conflict within the royal family following Prince Harry’s marriage to actress Meghan Markle, the Duke surrendered his position as a senior member of the royal family and moved with his family to California. That October, the couple founded the nonprofit Archewell Inc.

Prince Harry’s wealth is largely tied to land holdings he still retains in Britain, but he’s also made quite a financial and literary splash with the publication of “Spare,” a memoir released by Penguin Random House in 2023. The book sold 3.2 million copies worldwide in its first week of publication alone.

Michael Campanella // Getty Images

#24. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden

– Net worth: $70 million

Carl XVI Gustaf is the reigning King of Sweden. He has held the throne since 1973.

Before his ascension to the throne, Carol XVI Gustaf served in all three branches of the Swedish Armed Forces—the Royal Swedish Army, the Royal Swedish Navy, and the Royal Swedish Air Force. He is the administrator of the annual Nobel Prizes. In addition to his wealth, as associated with his station, Gustaf has shown marked interest in new energy development and foreign investments in countries such as Jordan and India.

Colin McPherson // Corbis via Getty Images

#23. Lord Egremont

– Net worth: $72 million

John Max Henry Scawen Wyndham, 7th Baron Leconfield, 2nd Baron Egremont (aka Lord Egremont), is also known by his nom de plume, Max Egremont, under which he has written numerous novels, histories, and biographies.

At 24, Lord Egremont, who studied modern history at Oxford, was called to step into his royal role when his father, John Wyndham, died from cancer at age 52. This meant overseeing Petworth House, the family’s ancestral home on a 700-acre parkland estate built in 1688 and designed by renowned landscape architect Capability Brown. The National Trust currently manages Petworth House and its art and sculpture collection, which is open to the public.

Francois Durand // Getty Images

#22. Princess Stephanie of Monaco

– Net worth: $100 million

Her Serene Highness, Princess Stéphanie Marie, Elisabeth is the youngest daughter of the late American actress Grace Kelly and Rainier III, Prince of Monaco. Princess Stéphanie is 14th in the line of succession to the throne for the Principality of Monaco.

In 1982, Stéphanie suffered minor injuries in the car accident that claimed the life of her mother, Princess Grace, who suffered a stroke and died. An interest in fashion led to Princess Stéphanie working with Christian Dior in the late 1980s. Philanthropy plays a significant role in Princess Stéphanie’s life. For her efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS—she created Fight AIDS Monaco—she was awarded Monaco’s insignia of the Grand Cross of the Order of Grimaldi.

PLS Pool // Getty Images

#21. Princess Caroline of Monaco

– Net worth: $100 million

The older sister of Princess Stéphanie, Caroline has two royal titles: Her Serene Highness, Princess Caroline of Monaco, and Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Hanover. The latter title is due to her current marriage to Prince Ernst August of Hanover.

Princess Caroline studied philosophy, psychology, and biology at Sorbonne University. After her mother died in 1982, she stepped into the role of the de facto first lady until her brother Albert’s 2011 marriage to Charlene Wittstock. Caroline was the president of the Monegasque Committee for the International Year of Children. She also founded Jeune J’écoute, a hotline for troubled youth. Such endeavors led the princess to be named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

H.S.H. Caroline has been married three times. She divorced her first husband, Philippe Junot, and was granted an annulment by the Catholic Church. Her second husband, powerboat racer Stefano Casiraghi, perished in a 1990 racing accident. The couple had three children together: Andrea, Charlotte, and Pierre. Nine years later, Princess Caroline married Prince Ernst August of Hanover, Duke of Brunswick. They share a daughter, Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

You may also like: 50 first jobs of famous actors

Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

#20. Prince William

– Net worth: $100 million

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the eldest son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales. Formerly the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William became Prince of Wales upon the ascension of his father, Charles, to the throne following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Prince William served in the British Armed Forces for seven years, a portion of which as a pilot with the Royal Air Force Search and Rescue Force. A sizable portion of William’s accumulated wealth—approximately $30 million—came from a trust inherited from his late mother. When Charles became king, William also inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, a diverse real estate holdings portfolio that brought him $20 million to $30 million per year in personal income. William is second in line to the British throne.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

#19. King Mswati III of Eswatini

– Net worth: $100 million

The son of King Sobhuza II and Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala, Makhosetive was born in 1968. King Sobhuza II died when Makhosetive was 14. At age 18, the teen stepped into his father’s shoes, becoming Mswati III of Eswatini, King of Swaziland, Africa’s last absolute monarch.

Mswati has the power to appoint the country’s prime minister, along with members of the governing cabinet and the judiciary. However, as Swazi traditions bind him, Mswati cannot choose his heir. As polygamy is legal in Eswatini, the King has had 15 wives and 36 children.

David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

#18. John Montagu

– Net worth: $100 million

What is a royal to do when their famous name evokes hunger? They capitalize on it. Such is the case for John Montagu, the 11th Earl of Sandwich, a direct descendant of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich.

As for the 4th Earl of Sandwich, the word is he was fond of gambling and asked for roast beef between two slices of bread so he could continue playing cards with no disruption. Whether or not that story is true, Montagu embraced the legend as a restaurateur. He launched Earl of Sandwich, a chain of 30 U.S.-based restaurants, with his son, Orlando, and Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl.

Montagu doesn’t spend his days taking sandwich orders, though. He serves in the House of Lords and provides public access to the family’s heritage property.

Luc Castel // GettyImages

#17. Farah Pahlavi

– Net worth: $100 million

The only child of Capt. Sohrab Diba and Farideh Ghotbi, Empress Farah Pahlavi was born in Tehran in 1938. In 1959, she married Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran. The couple had four children: Prince Reza, heir to the throne; Farahnaz, Alireza, and Leila.

By 1967, Pahlavi was crowned Iran’s Shahbanou, or empress, placing her in a position to be regent in the event of her husband’s death. She was the first empress to be crowned in over 2,500 years of Persian history. She was also Iran’s last empress.

The empress had a mission of building a better life for Iranians. She did so by devoting time to social causes and cultural affairs. The Islamic Revolution led the empress and Shah to flee Iran and enter exile in 1979.

Venturelli/Getty Images for Venetian Heritage And Bulgari

#16. Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy

– Net worth: $100 million

The grandson of King Umberto II, the last king of Italy, and Queen Maria Jose, Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy is the Prince of Piedmont and Venice. Another title he vied for: the king of the dancefloor, when he competed in Italy’s version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009. The dance competition was not Filiberto’s first foray into the entertainment industry. After myriad appearances in the media over the years, he created two production companies, Savoy & Gregory and Royal Me Up.

In 2003, Filiberto married French actor Clotilde Courau. The prince has since created a line of T-shirts and owns a pasta food truck in Los Angeles. In late 2022, he made headlines for attempting to buy the Savoia football club to “keep it away” from the mafia.

He recently began efforts to reclaim jewels belonging to the House of Savoy. Worth an estimated $335 million, the gems have been in possession of the Italian government and the Bank of Italy since the abolition of the monarchy months after World War II. Thus far, Filberto’s efforts to retrieve the jewels have failed.

You may also like: 50 of the oldest actors still working

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

#15. Princess Charlene of Monaco

– Net worth: $150 million

Born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Africa, and raised in South Africa, Charlene Lynette Wittstock became H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco when she married Prince Albert of Monaco in 2011. Wittstock competed for South Africa’s team in the Sydney Olympic Games as a competitive swimmer. Charlene and Albert initially met in 2000 at an international swim meet in Monaco.

In her role as princess, Charlene delved into philanthropy. Beyond creating the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, she was appointed as Special Olympics Global Ambassador; Patron of the South African Red Cross Society; and co-patron of the Giving Organization Trust, a group of South African charities focusing on issues ranging from AIDS among underprivileged children to the protection of the environment.

In 2014, Princess Charlene gave birth to twins: Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Jacques Honoré Rainier. Jacques, the crown prince, will receive the title of Marquis of Baux in Provence, and Gabriella will receive the title of Countess of Carladès in Auvergne.

Patrick van Katwijk // Getty Images

#14. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands

– Net worth: $200 million

On the day of her birth in 1938, Beatrix Wilhelmina Armgard already had three titles: Princess of the Netherlands, Princess of Orange-Nassau, and Princess of Lippe-Biesterfeld. The daughter of Princess Juliana and Prince Bernhard, Her Royal Highness Beatrix attended Leiden University, where she earned degrees in law, sociology, and economics.

When Beatrix became betrothed to German diplomat Claus von Amsberg, the Netherlands’ two houses of parliament were required to give the couple permission to marry. This process led to Claus becoming a Dutch citizen. Upon marrying Beatrix, Claus became Prince of the Netherlands with the designation Jonkheer van Amsberg. Beatrix and Claus have three sons: Prince Friso, Prince Willem-Alexander, and Prince Constantijn.

Beatrix stepped into the role of the queen in 1980 when her mother, Juliana, abdicated the throne. As queen, Beatrix was in charge of signing laws, swearing in state officials, and receiving foreign dignitaries.

In April 2013, at 75, Beatrix abdicated from the throne, at which time her son, Willem-Alexander, became king. Having stepped away from the throne, Beatrix no longer holds the title of queen and is, once again, Princess Beatrix.

David Livingston // Getty Images

#13. Caroline Luel-Brockdorff

– Net worth: $400 million

The daughter of Baron Niels Krabbe Luel-Brockdorff and Baroness Margaretha Luel-Brockdorff, Baroness Caroline was born and raised in Valdemar Castle on Tåsinge. Built in the 1640s for Prince Valdemar, son of Christian IV and Kirsten Munk, the castle came under the ownership of Caroline from 2003 to 2011. The name Luel is also sometimes spelled as Juel.

Caroline renounced her title in 2001 when she married a nonroyal, Rory Fleming, an attorney and the nephew of James Bond’s creator Ian Fleming. They have two children: Alexander and Josephine. In 2008, Caroline and Rory divorced. It was through the divorce that Caroline acquired her wealth. She maintained the surname of Fleming.

Fleming has pursued many endeavors, including modeling, writing cookbooks, creating perfume, and being a TV personality, with appearances as a judge on Denmark’s “Next Top Model” and on Bravo’s “Ladies of London” in 2015.

Caroline was in a relationship with Premier League soccer player Niklas Bendtner. The couple had a son, Nicholas, in 2010 but split shortly thereafter. More recently, she’s been in a relationship with French entrepreneur Hervé Larren.

David M. Benett // Getty Images for The Green Room Agency

#12. Martha Lane Fox

– Net worth: $500 million

Baroness Lane-Fox of Soho CBE was bequeathed those last three initials when appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire, an order of chivalry. A technology entrepreneur, she founded the online travel and leisure website lastminute.com, which Sabre Holdings purchased for 577 million British pounds in 2005.

A strong proponent of digital technology and computer literacy, from 2009 to 2013, the baroness was the U.K.’s Digital Champion, helping to create the Government Digital Service and establishing the Digital Public Services Unit within the Cabinet Office.

In 2013, at age 40, Lane-Fox entered the House of Lords as a crossbencher, becoming its youngest woman member. In 2014, she was appointed the sixth chancellor of The Open University.

Currently, Lane-Fox sits on the boards of WeTransfer and Chanel and is a trustee of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. At the 2019 Dadi Awards, she was named the most influential woman in digital over the last 25 years.

HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

#11. King Charles

– Net worth: $600 million

His Royal Highness Charles Philip Arthur George is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Charles attended Trinity College at Cambridge University, where he studied archeology, anthropology, and history. After graduation in 1970, he took his seat in the House of Lords. Following in his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather’s footsteps, Charles entered a career in the Royal Navy.

Although King Charles had a net worth of $100 million before his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, he’s attained a net worth of $600 million since ascending the British throne. Charles obtained the bulk of his fortune from the Duchy of Cornwall, a centuries-old real estate trust inherited by the eldest child of the reigning monarch. During an ordinary year, King Charles obtains an estimated $20 million to $30 million from the trust. Formerly married to Princess Diana of Wales, Charles later married his current queen consort Camila Parker Bowles after a decadeslong affair.

You may also like: Clint Eastwood: The life story you may not know

Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

#10. Abdullah II

– Net worth: $750 million

Born in Amman in 1962, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein is a 41st-generation direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. Abdullah II attended Oxford University, Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and Britain’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He pursued a military career, rising through the ranks from first lieutenant to major general, eventually becoming commander of Jordan’s special forces.

After the 1999 death of his father, His Majesty King Hussein, Abdullah II ascended to the throne of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. King Abdullah II has put a strong passion behind his goal of advancing peace within Islam and among the world’s religions. In 1993, King Abdullah married Rania Al Abdullah, who assumed the title of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah. The couple has four children—two sons, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Prince Hashem, and two daughters, Their Royal Highnesses Princess Iman and Princess Salma.

Abdullah liberalized the economy and launched the Amman Message peace initiative in 2004. He’s received several awards for his efforts, including the Peace of Westphalia Prize and the United States Templeton Prize. He also owns a collection of real estate properties estimated at over $100 million.

Max Mumby/Indigo // Getty Images

#9. Prince Karim Al Hussaini

– Net worth: $800 million

Born in Geneva, Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini is the current Imam of Nizara Ismailis, a denomination within Shia Islam. He’s also known as Aga Khan IV, a title designated for individuals considered direct descendants of the Prophet Muhammad. He chairs the Aga Khan Development Network, a network of developmental agencies aiding disadvantaged communities in Asia and Africa.

Julian Finney // Getty Images

#8. Prince Albert II

– Net worth: $1 billion

His Serene Highness Prince Albert, Alexandre, Louis, Pierre, Sovereign Prince of Monaco, is the middle child of the late American actress Grace Kelly and Rainier III, Prince of Monaco. Upon the death of Prince Rainier III in 2005, Albert ascended to Monaco’s throne.

Prince Albert’s duties have included leading the Monégasque delegation to the General Assembly of the United Nations. Additionally, he chairs the Plenary Assembly of the Mediterranean Science Commission, an intergovernmental body that promotes the exchange of research and information between Mediterranean countries. One of the prince’s passions: fighting climate change.

Albert participated in five Olympic Games on Monaco’s bobsleigh team. He’s been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1985 and is president of the Monegasque Olympic Committee. Prince Albert II married Charlene Wittstock in 2011. In 2014, the couple gave birth to twins: Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Jacques Honoré Rainier. Albert has two additional children—Alexandre and Jazmin. Born outside of marriage, they are disqualified for the throne.

Theo Wargo // Getty Images

#7. Marie-Chantal

– Net worth: $2 billion

Marie-Chantal Claire Miller is the daughter of Duty-Free Shops co-founder Robert Warren Miller and Maria Clara Pesantes Becerra. A blind date that resulted in love at first sight led to Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos tying the knot in 1995. Marie-Chantal’s married name is Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece, Princess of Denmark.

Prince Pavlos, the Crown Prince of Greece, is a descendant of Christian IX of Denmark and son of the deposed King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece. And though Greece hasn’t had an official monarchy since the early 1970s, Marie-Chantel and Prince Pavlos maintain the titles and some official duties of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

Marie-Chantal is the creator of a self-named childrenswear brand and author of the book “Manners Begin at Breakfast: Modern Etiquette for Families.”

Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage // Getty Images

#6. Mohammed VI

– Net worth: $2.1 billion

In 1999, Mohammed VI was enthroned, taking on the official title of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Amir Al Mouminine—or simply, King of Morocco. Son of the late King Hassan II, Mohammed VI is the 23rd king of the Alaouite Dynasty. The family’s reign dates back to the mid-17th century.

Mohammed VI inherited more than a title from his father. Indeed, he was bequeathed a 35% stake in Societe Nationale d’Investissement, a holding company with stakes in several publicly traded companies, including Morocco’s largest bank, a mining company, a sugar producer, and a dairy firm.

In 2002, Mohammed VI married Salma Bennani, who became the first wife of a Moroccan royal to be given her own title: Her Royal Highness, Princess Lalla Salma. Princess Lalla, who founded the Lalla Salma Foundation to combat cancer, has worked to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in Africa and was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the World Health Organization. The royal couple has two children: Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Princess Lalla Khadija.

As for Mohammed VI, per Morocco’s constitution, his official duties include appointing the prime minister, cabinet, and judges and presiding over the High Council of Magistrates. Additionally, he is the supreme commander of the armed forces. He allegedly spends $1 million per day operating his 12 personal palaces.

You may also like: Popular child stars from the year you were born

API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

#5. Hans-Adam II

– Net worth: $7 billion

His Serene Highness Prince Hans-Adam II is the eldest son of Prince Franz Josef II, Prince of Liechtenstein, and Countess Georgina von Wilczek, also known as Princess Gina. The 15th reigning Prince of the House of Liechtenstein, Hans-Adam II studied business administration and economics at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. In 1967, he married Countess Marie Kinsky von Wchinitz und Tettau. The royal couple has four children: Hereditary Prince Alois, Prince Maximilian, Prince Constantin, and Princess Tatjana.

Upon the death of Prince Franz Josef II in 1989, Hans-Adam II took over the regency. In 2004, he appointed Hereditary Prince Alois as his deputy and the future successor to the throne.

Hans-Adam II can veto laws, appoint ministers and judges, and dismiss cabinet members. The family owns LGT Group (originally the Liechtenstein Global Trust), the world’s largest private banking company, and one of the world’s largest private collections of art.

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

#4. Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal Al Saud

– Net worth: $17 billion

The son of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz and Mona El Solh, Alwaleed is also the grandson of Abdulaziz, the first king of Saudi Arabia, and Riad Al Solh, Lebanon’s first prime minister. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California’s Menlo College and a master’s in social science from Syracuse University in New York. Alwaleed has been married and divorced four times. He and his first wife, Princess Dalal bint Saud, have two children: Prince Khaled and Princess Reem.

In 2017, Forbes reported that Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Abdulaziz al Saud, as founder and CEO of Kingdom Holding Company, owned holdings in such companies as Lyft and Citigroup, and hotels spanning the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Paris’ Hotel George V, and London’s Savoy Hotel. This is in addition to Saudi Arabian real estate and Rotana Media Group. Additionally, he’s the chairman of Alwaleed Philanthropies and is said to have contributed $3.5 billion to social causes in the Arab world.

Al Waleed was arrested by the Saudi government in 2017 on charges of money laundering, bribery, and extorting officials. After a financial settlement, Al Waleed was released from detention in 2018.

Dan Kitwood // Getty Images

#3. Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

– Net worth: $20 billion

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is one of the “Sudairi Seven” sons born to King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman al Saud and Hassa bint Ahmed al-Sudairi. His father was the first monarch and founder of Saudi Arabia.

Salman’s role as a royal began at age 19 when he served as the deputy governor of Riyadh Province. A year later, he was appointed governor, a role spanning 48 years. In 2011, he was appointed second deputy prime minister, minister of defense, and member of the National Security Council. One year later, he became Saudi Arabia’s deputy prime minister and crown prince. In 2015, upon the death of his half-brother, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Salman became the King of Saudi Arabia.

Salman has been married three times and has 13 children.

Leon Neal // Getty Images

#2. Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III

– Net worth: $30 billion

Hassanal Bolkiah—whose full title is His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam—is the 29th sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei, prime minister of Brunei, and Brunei’s absolute monarch.

The eldest son of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III and Raja Isteri (Queen) Pengiran Anak Damit, he ascended to the throne as the Sultan of Brunei when his father abdicated in 1967. The major contribution to his net worth is earnings from oil reserves and natural gas.

The Sultan of Brunei’s first wife was his cousin Princess Pengiran Anak Saleh, who became queen. He then married Mariam Abdul Aziz, a former Royal Brunei Airlines flight attendant. When the couple divorced in 2003, the sultan removed Mariam’s royal titles. His third marriage was to Malaysian TV3 presenter Azrinaz Mazhar Hakim. They divorced in 2010, and, as with Mariam Abdul Aziz, the sultan stripped Azrinaz of her royal titles.

Hassanal Bolkiah has 12 children. His eldest son, Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, is heir to the throne and current crown prince.

JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images

#1. Maha Vajiralongkorn

– Net worth: $30 billion

Born in 1952, Maha Vajiralongkorn is the son of Queen Sirikit and King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Twenty years later, Vajiralongkorn’s father pronounced him crown prince. Bhumibol passed away in 2016, but it wasn’t until 2019 that Vajiralongkorn would officially step into the role of Thailand’s king.

In 1977, Vajiralongkorn married his cousin, Princess Soamsawali, who gave birth to their daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the following year. During the marriage, he began an affair with Yuvadhida, an actress. They produced five children between 1979 to 1987, eventually marrying in 1994. By 1996, Vajiralongkorn denounced Yuvadhida and disowned their four sons. The prince’s third marriage was to Srirasmi, a lady-in-waiting who gave birth to their son Prince Dipangkorn in 2005.

Days before his 2019 coronation, Vajiralongkorn married former Thai Airways flight attendant, Suthida, declaring her Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya. Two months after his marriage to Queen Suthida, King Vajiralongkorn announced he was taking an official consort, Maj. Gen. Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. Though that’s not who he named Air Force chief marshal in the Royal Air Force—that would be Foo Foo, one of his 30 poodles.

Thailand’s Crown Property Bureau, valued at over $40 billion, comes under Vajiralongkorn’s rule.

You may also like: Biggest box office stars since 1980