Car found submerged in river. Officials hope it offers answers to Mississippi man’s disappearance in 2020.

Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The search for a Mississippi man missing since 2020 has led divers to a car found submerged in the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in Columbus.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the car that was found submerged in the waterway near the Riverwalk in Columbus may be connected to the disappearance of Ryan Taylor who went missing in July 2020.

Divers from Illinois found the car upside down and submerged in about 30 feet of water Wednesday while helping search for Taylor.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In October 2022, the same divers found another car submerged  in a Lowndes County lake during the search for Taylor. Authorities concluded that car was not connected to Taylor’s disappearance.

Officials plan to remove the car found in the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Wednesday afternoon.

 

More News

Police shooting left Mississippi man hospitalized for weeks

Mississippi man lands in jail on Valentine’s Day, charged with kidnapping, threatening to kill estranged girlfriend

Search for inmates who escaped Mississippi jail ends with one in custody, the other found dead

Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Parts of state upgraded to “Enhanced Risk” for incoming storms

Print Article