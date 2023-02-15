Car found submerged in river. Officials hope it offers answers to Mississippi man’s disappearance in 2020. Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The search for a Mississippi man missing since 2020 has led divers to a car found submerged in the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in Columbus.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the car that was found submerged in the waterway near the Riverwalk in Columbus may be connected to the disappearance of Ryan Taylor who went missing in July 2020.

Divers from Illinois found the car upside down and submerged in about 30 feet of water Wednesday while helping search for Taylor.

In October 2022, the same divers found another car submerged in a Lowndes County lake during the search for Taylor. Authorities concluded that car was not connected to Taylor’s disappearance.

Officials plan to remove the car found in the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Wednesday afternoon.