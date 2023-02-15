Mississippi instructor wins national excellence award Published 6:15 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Felisha Hampton has been named the 2023 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award recipient. She will be honored at the Excellence Awards Celebration held during the annual NISOD Conference in May 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Hampton has served as the Early Childhood Education Technology Program Coordinator and Instructor at Co-Lin since 2017. Prior to Co-Lin, she taught Pre-K for 20 years at Galloway Children Center in Jackson. She was also an early childhood coach for Mississippi State University for three years.

Hampton holds an associate degree in child development from Hinds Community College, a bachelor’s degree in child and family education from Jackson State University, and a master’s degree in early childhood education from East Tennessee State University. She is currently pursuing a specialist degree in early childhood education from Walden University. Additionally, she completed the Mississippi Career-Technical Education Leadership Academy in 2022.

“I am so honored that Co-Lin chose me to receive the 2023 NISOD Excellence Award,” Hampton said. “NISOD is a great organization that promotes teaching, learning and leadership by providing professional development, such as webinars, resources, and workshops. In addition, NISOD has provided me with different ideas and strategies to help enhance students’ learning.”

“I am grateful to be a part of an institution like Co-Lin that includes learning opportunities like becoming a member of NISOD,” she said. The NISOD Excellence Awards recognize men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.

“Recognizing those individuals who have contributed to student success and their colleges’ mission is something we look forward to doing each year,” said Dr. Edward J. Leach, NISOD’s executive director. “We’re honored to be able to play a part in celebrating their achievements.”