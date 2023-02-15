Mississippi man lands in jail on Valentine’s Day, charged with kidnapping, threatening to kill estranged girlfriend Published 2:37 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A Mississippi man who reportedly kidnapped and threatened to kill an estranged girlfriend while also causing an automobile crash at a Louisiana boat landing was arrested on Tuesday.

Michael T. McCallon, 31, of Natchez faces charges of felony domestic abuse battery, second-degree kidnapping, intimidating a witness, telephone harassment and simple assault.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators determined that a Dec. 21 automobile crash near the Old River boat landing on Highway 3196 resulted from a domestic incident.

When deputies responded to the crash scene, they observed McCallon and a woman in the wrecked truck at the bottom of the levee.

Both were transported for emergency care. They later learned that immediately prior, the woman had been kidnapped by her estranged boyfriend, physically attacked and forced inside the vehicle against her will, authorities said. He then transported her to a boat landing on Old River, where he stated that he would kill her.

When he exited the vehicle, she attempted to escape but he reportedly jumped into the back of the moving truck and broke the rear glass, causing the truck to leave the roadway at the top of the levee and eventually crash into a concrete wall at the bottom.

Arrest warrants were obtained for McCallon upon his release from hospital care. However, he managed to evade law enforcement by staying at different locations, authorities said. He also continuously contacted the victim using multiple platforms, threatening both her and law enforcement.

CPSO detectives learned his location Tuesday and conducted an operation with Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office when he was taken into custody without further incident.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked Sheriff Toney Edwards and the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office for their quick assistance locating McCallon.

He also reminded community members that anyone experiencing domestic violence of any type should reach out to CPSO, which has a full-time victim advocate and an array of resources to assist anyone looking for a way out of such situations.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the sheriff’s office states.