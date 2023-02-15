Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Parts of state upgraded to “Enhanced Risk” for incoming storms Published 7:26 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center has increased the severe threat level for two sections of Mississippi tonight and tomorrow.

First, a new Level 3 enhanced risk area covers the Delta and portions of northern Mississippi from Greenville to about Iuka and includes Oxford and Batesville. The enhanced area includes the risks of destructive winds, large hail, flooding, and likely tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Some of the tornadoes could be strong. The main timing for this risk area is midnight to 4 a.m.

Second, a new enhanced risk area covers the eastern portion of Mississippi tomorrow. The area includes Hattiesburg, Magee, Laurel, Meridian, Philadelphia, Columbus, and Tupelo.

The National Weather Service statement says tornadoes are likely in this area, some possibly strong. Timing is from about noon until 7 p.m.

Much of the rest of the state is under a Level 2 risk tomorrow.