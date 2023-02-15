Mississippi Skies: Two days of severe weather expected Published 1:30 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The National Weather Service is still expecting a few strong to severe storms across Mississippi today, tonight, and tomorrow.

Rain will begin moving into Mississippi early today, but the stronger storms are expected to hold off until later this afternoon. Timing for the risk begins about 8 p.m. for the Delta and the Mississippi River counties and Thursday morning about 6 a.m. for a line from Tupelo to Brookhaven. Eastern Mississippi and the Pine Belt come into the risk around noon Thursday.

At this time, the main risks include damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, hair up to golf ball size, and tornadoes.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy today. Humid with a high near 77. Tonight, widespread rain and thunderstorms. Some could be severe. Low of 62 with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour, except higher in storms.

Central Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon with a high near 73. Shoewrs and thunderstorms likely tonight, some of which could be severe. Low near 60.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms possible. Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 74. Scattered thunderstorms tonight with a low of 63. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Isolated showers early, then mostly cloudy with a high near 78. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a low around 66.