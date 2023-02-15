Mississippi woman arrested after pill bottle with fentanyl found

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi woman was arrested after officers discovered a pill bottle containing fentanyl in her house.

Vicksburg Police found the bottle while investigating a narcotics complaint.

Veronica Lewis, 58 of Vicksburg, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of nonviolent child abuse due to the proximity of the drugs to small children who live in the residence.

In Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Lewis’s bond at $140,000 and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

 

 

