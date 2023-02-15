Search for inmates who escaped Mississippi jail ends with one in custody, the other found dead Published 7:34 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

One escaped inmate is dead, and another is in custody after Mississippi officers and the U.S. Marshals Service searched for the two men who escaped the Grenada County Jail Sunday evening.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that U.S. Marshals confirmed that the two men, Jonathan Miller, 28, and Claude Slaughter, 59, had been located.

The two escapees were found in a wooded area along Prospect Road in Montgomery County at approximately noon Tuesday.

Slaughter was reportedly found dead, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death was not made public.

Slaughter was serving a sentence for felony possession of a firearm and threatening a law enforcement officer.

Miller was taken into custody.