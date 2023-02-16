Deputies: Mississippi man arrested, accused of running over girlfriend with his pickup truck Published 4:15 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

A woman is in the hospital after officials say her boyfriend intentionally ran over her with his truck.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded after a school bus filled with children drove up on the scene on Smith Bonner Road where the woman was injured. School officials alerted the authorities about the injured female, who was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The woman’s boyfriend, Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle, was later located and arrested by the Jones County deputies. Lott also allegedly forced himself into a nearby camper and assaulted a man before fleeing.

Lott has been charged with one count of Domestic Aggravated Assault and one count of Home Invasion.

Lott was recently released from prison and is on parole, according to news reports. He is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility awaiting his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.