Mississippi couple accused of wire fraud involving more than $2 million in funds for aid to veterans never provided Published 2:50 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Duane A. Evans announced today that James “Jay” Sinyard and Mary “Gigi” Sinyard, residents of Brandon, were charged on February 14, 2023, with one count of wire fraud.

According to the charging document, the Sinyards operated a company called VetAttend of Jackson where they purported to provide services to Veterans for home aid and assistance.

The Sinyards submitted, and caused to be submitted, fraudulent affidavits for home aid services provided, when they knew that those services were not actually provided. The affidavits were submitted to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) through the Eastern District of Louisiana.

As a result of fictitious affidavits, from approximately August 2014 to approximately December 2020, the VA issued funds to over 70 veterans and/or their surviving spouses from whom VetAttend of Jackson appropriated approximately $2,136,329.68 in funds relating to false affidavits of services provided.

If convicted, the Sinyards face a possible maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, up to three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee per count.

U.S. Attorney Evans stated that the indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case is being investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General.

The prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Kathryn McHugh.