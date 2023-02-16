Mississippi man gets more than 10 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute nearly 9 pounds of meth Published 3:45 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, beginning in August 2020, and continuing to October 19, 2020, Marice Keon Boler, 29, conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba County, Mississippi area. The Court determined that Boler was responsible for the distribution of nearly 9 pounds of methamphetamine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Orlando Land,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Neshoba and Kemper County, Mississippi areas. “Orlando Land” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.