Mississippi Skies: Severe risk for entire state today Published 12:40 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

The storm system we’ve been watching since Saturday finally arrived in Mississippi last night. Parts of our state already experienced severe storms and tornado warnings, and we expect that trend to continue across the state today. Timing and the “bullseye” for the worst weather can still change, but most of the state is under a Level 2 risk. East of I-55 to the state line, a Level 3 risk has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The Level 2 risk area forecast is for damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, flooding rains, and tornadoes possible.

The Level 3 forecast is tornadoes likely with some possibly strong, damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, and hail. Storms are expected to continue until around 7 p.m. before leaving the state.

Once the storms move through, the temperatures will drop quickly!

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms possible until this afternoon. High of 67 and dropping to around 61. Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a few remaining showers tonight. Low of 32.

Central Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread as the day continues. Some storms could be severe. High of 71 but dropping into the low 60s. Breezy. A chance of showers tonight with a low around 32.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some possibly severe with heavy rainfall. High near 74 and windy. Tonight, showers likely with a low around 37.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms with some storms severe. High of 74 and breezy. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms and breezy with a low of 46.