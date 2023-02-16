Mississippi woman accused of stabbing fiancé to death with children sleeping in home Published 4:30 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been charged with murdering her fiancé just after midnight Valentine’s Day in a house where two children were sleeping.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, has been charged with murder and obstruction of justice. She has been booked into Rankin County Jail.

Officials from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office report that deputies responded to a reported stabbing early Wednesday morning on Audubon Circle in Brandon.

When deputies arrived at the scene they report meeting a woman at the door who was upset and asked deputies to “save her fiancé.” A man was found in the house with a stab wound to the chest.

Efforts to save the life of the victim were not successful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials report finding two children asleep in the house. The children were taken by Child Protective Services.