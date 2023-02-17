50 songs you won’t believe are turning 50 this year

Published 9:30 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

By Kaiya Shunyata

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

50 songs you won’t believe are turning 50 this year

The 1970s was a tumultuous time, full of upheaval on many fronts, from the end of the Vietnam War to the dawn of personal computers. It makes sense that its music had a similar helter-skelter feel.

The early ’70s were a musical melting pot where genres like rock, reggae, funk, and pop could coexist. Ingenuity was essential, and as artists were warier of the mainstream music industry, they began doing things unconventionally and bolder than ever. Genres like punk and funk became more popular after the age of psychedelia essentially died at the end of the ’60s and became the quintessential sound of the early ’70s.

As the free love movement’s repercussions rippled after its heyday, the anti-war mindset saw peace songs like George Harrison’s “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” and the O’Jays’ “Love Train” gain prominence. Love songs such as Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On” and Diana Ross’ “Touch Me in the Morning” also rose in popularity.

1973 was the aftermath of the explosion that was the 1960s, giving way to a groovy new sound called disco, which would make its mark later in the decade. It was a year when experimentation was key, and these songs are proof of that.

To display this diverse year of music-making, Stacker surveyed Billboard‘s Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50. Some of these songs were released in 1972 but found their way to the Billboard charts in 1973, but we celebrate their 50th birthday all the same.

Tony Orlando & Dawn looking off to the right.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree’ by Tony Orlando and Dawn

-Released: February 1973

Jim Croce sitting with guitar and mic.

Charlie Gillett Collection // Getty Images

‘Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’ by Jim Croce

-Released: March 1973

Roberta Flack performs on stage at Ronnie Scott's.

Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’ by Roberta Flack

-Released: January 1973

Marvin Gaye performs at the University of Detroit Fieldhouse.

Leni Sinclair // Getty Images

‘Let’s Get It On’ by Marvin Gaye

-Released: June 1973

"Wings" Performing In Los Angeles.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘My Love’ by Paul McCartney & Wings

-Released: March 1973

Kris Kristofferson, wearing a white v-neck top, playing an acoustic guitar.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Why Me’ by Kris Kristofferson

-Released: April 1973

Elton John performs onstage with his hat on the piano.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Crocodile Rock’ by Elton John

-Released: November 1972

Billy Preston plays an ARP Instruments synthesiser on stage.

Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘Will It Go Round in Circles’ by Billy Preston

-Released: March 1973

Carly Simon holding a box of disposable nappies as she sings.

Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘You’re So Vain’ by Carly Simon

-Released: November 1972

Diana Ross performs on stage in 1973.

Gijsbert Hanekroot // Getty Images

‘Touch Me in the Morning’ by Diana Ross

-Released: May 1973

Vicki Lawrence visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios.

Paul Archuleta // Getty Images

‘The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia’ by Vicki Lawrence

-Released: November 1972

Clint Holmes performing at Harrah's in Las Vegas.

Anacleto Rapping // Getty Images

‘Playground in My Mind’ by Clint Holmes

-Released: June 1972

Photo of Ian Lloyd and Stories

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Brother Louie’ by Stories

-Released: August 1973

Helen Reddy performing on stage.

Ian Dickson // Getty Images

‘Delta Dawn’ by Helen Reddy

-Released: June 1973

Photo of Billy Paul with microphone smiling.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Me and Mrs. Jones’ by Billy Paul

-Released: September 1972

Posed portrait of Edgar Winter Group.

Gems // Getty Images

‘Frankenstein’ by Edgar Winter Group

-Released: February 1973

Dobie Gray performing on stage.

Gems // Getty Images

‘Drift Away’ by Dobie Gray

-Released: 1972

A drum kit at the Bolic Sound recording studio in Los Angeles in 1972.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Little Willy’ by Sweet

-Released: September 1972

Stevie Wonder recording harmonica in the studio.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘You Are the Sunshine of My Life’ by Stevie Wonder

-Released: March 1973

Cher performs on stage in August 1972.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Half-Breed’ by Cher

-Released: July 1973

The Isley Brothers at the first Soul Brothers Summer Music Festival at Yankee Stadium.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘That Lady’ by Isley Brothers

-Originally released: April 1964
-Rereleased: 1973 (funk version)

Sylvia Robinson recording in studio.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Pillow Talk’ by Sylvia Robinson

-Released: March 1973

Photo of Grand Funk Railroad in concert.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘We’re an American Band’ by Grand Funk Railroad

-Released: July 1973

Dr. John performs on stage at The Band's 'The Last Waltz' concert.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Right Place, Wrong Time’ by Dr. John

-Released: April 1973

A decorated Gretsch 6120 guitar on the floor of a studio.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Wildflower’ by Skylark

-Released: February 1973

Stevie Wonder at work in a recording studio.

Doug McKenzie// Getty Images

‘Superstition’ by Stevie Wonder

-Released: October 1972

Close up of Paul Simon with a guitar.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Loves Me Like a Rock’ by Paul Simon

-Released: July 1973

Maureen McGovern in concert in Chicago.

Paul Natkin // Getty Images

‘The Morning After’ by Maureen McGovern

-Released: May 1973

John Denver performs live at the Jaap Eden Hall.

Gijsbert Hanekroot // Getty Images

‘Rocky Mountain High’ by John Denver

-Released: October 1972

Stealers Wheel performing on risers in a studio.

David Redfern // Getty Images

‘Stuck in the Middle with You’ by Stealers Wheel

-Released: April 1973

Three Dog Night performing on stage.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Shambala’ by Three Dog Night

-Released: May 1973

The O'Jays performing on Soul Train, 1974.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Love Train’ by O’Jays

-Released: December 1972

Barry White at a piano with microphone.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby’ by Barry White

-Released: April 1973

Posed portrait of Tony Orlando & Dawn.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose’ by Tony Orlando and Dawn

-Released: July 1973

Close up of Eddie Kendricks smiling.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Keep on Truckin” by Eddie Kendricks

-Released: August 1973

Anne Murray performing on stage.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Danny’s Song’ by Anne Murray

-Released: December 1972

General view of a condenser microphone in a shock mount in a recording studio.

Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ by King Harvest

-Released: July 1972

Monster Mash album cover featuring Bobby Pickett.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Monster Mash’ by Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett

-Originally released: August 1962
-Rereleased: September 1973

Bloodstone performing on Soul Train.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Natural High’ by Bloodstone

-Released: April 1973

Seals and Crofts performing, 30th April 1975.

Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘Diamond Girl’ by Seals & Crofts

-Released: May 1973

The Doobie Brothers perform live on stage.

Gijsbert Hanekroot // Getty Images

‘Long Train Runnin” by Doobie Brothers

-Released: March 1973

George Harrison performing on stage playing his 'Rocky' Sonic Blue Fender Stratocaster.

Steve Morley // Getty Images

‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)’ by George Harrison

-Released: May 1973

Sly & The Family Stone' records in the studio on April 3, 1973.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘If You Want Me to Stay’ by Sly and the Family Stone

-Released: June 1973

Jermaine Jackson performs live on stage at a concert and holds a microphone.

Afro Newspaper/Gado // Getty Images

‘Daddy’s Home’ by Jermaine Jackson

-Released: November 1972

Photo of Gladys Knight and the Pips performing.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)’ by Gladys Knight & the Pips

-Released: December 1972

New York City, performing on stage, March 1974.

Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘I’m Doin’ Fine Now’ by New York City

Release date: 1973

The Spinners performing for a studio audience.

Echoes // Getty Images

‘Could It Be I’m Falling in Love’ by Spinners

-Released: November 1972

Elton John playing piano and singing.

David Redfern // Getty Images

‘Daniel’ by Elton John

-Released: January 1973

Photo of Gladys Knight and the Pips performing.

Echoes // Getty Images

‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ by Gladys Knight & the Pips

-Released: August 1973

Roger Glover and Ian Gillan performing live onstage.

Fin Costello /// Getty Images

‘Smoke on the Water’ by Deep Purple

-Released: May 1973

