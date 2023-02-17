50 songs you won’t believe are turning 50 this year Published 9:30 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The 1970s was a tumultuous time, full of upheaval on many fronts, from the end of the Vietnam War to the dawn of personal computers. It makes sense that its music had a similar helter-skelter feel.

The early ’70s were a musical melting pot where genres like rock, reggae, funk, and pop could coexist. Ingenuity was essential, and as artists were warier of the mainstream music industry, they began doing things unconventionally and bolder than ever. Genres like punk and funk became more popular after the age of psychedelia essentially died at the end of the ’60s and became the quintessential sound of the early ’70s.

As the free love movement’s repercussions rippled after its heyday, the anti-war mindset saw peace songs like George Harrison’s “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” and the O’Jays’ “Love Train” gain prominence. Love songs such as Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On” and Diana Ross’ “Touch Me in the Morning” also rose in popularity.

1973 was the aftermath of the explosion that was the 1960s, giving way to a groovy new sound called disco, which would make its mark later in the decade. It was a year when experimentation was key, and these songs are proof of that.

To display this diverse year of music-making, Stacker surveyed Billboard‘s Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50. Some of these songs were released in 1972 but found their way to the Billboard charts in 1973, but we celebrate their 50th birthday all the same.

‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree’ by Tony Orlando and Dawn

-Released: February 1973

‘Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’ by Jim Croce

-Released: March 1973

‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’ by Roberta Flack

-Released: January 1973

‘Let’s Get It On’ by Marvin Gaye

-Released: June 1973

‘My Love’ by Paul McCartney & Wings

-Released: March 1973

‘Why Me’ by Kris Kristofferson

-Released: April 1973

‘Crocodile Rock’ by Elton John

-Released: November 1972

‘Will It Go Round in Circles’ by Billy Preston

-Released: March 1973

‘You’re So Vain’ by Carly Simon

-Released: November 1972

‘Touch Me in the Morning’ by Diana Ross

-Released: May 1973

‘The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia’ by Vicki Lawrence

-Released: November 1972

‘Playground in My Mind’ by Clint Holmes

-Released: June 1972

‘Brother Louie’ by Stories

-Released: August 1973

‘Delta Dawn’ by Helen Reddy

-Released: June 1973

‘Me and Mrs. Jones’ by Billy Paul

-Released: September 1972

‘Frankenstein’ by Edgar Winter Group

-Released: February 1973

‘Drift Away’ by Dobie Gray

-Released: 1972

‘Little Willy’ by Sweet

-Released: September 1972

‘You Are the Sunshine of My Life’ by Stevie Wonder

-Released: March 1973

‘Half-Breed’ by Cher

-Released: July 1973

‘That Lady’ by Isley Brothers

-Originally released: April 1964

-Rereleased: 1973 (funk version)

‘Pillow Talk’ by Sylvia Robinson

-Released: March 1973

‘We’re an American Band’ by Grand Funk Railroad

-Released: July 1973

‘Right Place, Wrong Time’ by Dr. John

-Released: April 1973

‘Wildflower’ by Skylark

-Released: February 1973

‘Superstition’ by Stevie Wonder

-Released: October 1972

‘Loves Me Like a Rock’ by Paul Simon

-Released: July 1973

‘The Morning After’ by Maureen McGovern

-Released: May 1973

‘Rocky Mountain High’ by John Denver

-Released: October 1972

‘Stuck in the Middle with You’ by Stealers Wheel

-Released: April 1973

‘Shambala’ by Three Dog Night

-Released: May 1973

‘Love Train’ by O’Jays

-Released: December 1972

‘I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby’ by Barry White

-Released: April 1973

‘Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose’ by Tony Orlando and Dawn

-Released: July 1973

‘Keep on Truckin” by Eddie Kendricks

-Released: August 1973

‘Danny’s Song’ by Anne Murray

-Released: December 1972

‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ by King Harvest

-Released: July 1972

‘Monster Mash’ by Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett

-Originally released: August 1962

-Rereleased: September 1973

‘Natural High’ by Bloodstone

-Released: April 1973

‘Diamond Girl’ by Seals & Crofts

-Released: May 1973

‘Long Train Runnin” by Doobie Brothers

-Released: March 1973

‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)’ by George Harrison

-Released: May 1973

‘If You Want Me to Stay’ by Sly and the Family Stone

-Released: June 1973

‘Daddy’s Home’ by Jermaine Jackson

-Released: November 1972

‘Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)’ by Gladys Knight & the Pips

-Released: December 1972

‘I’m Doin’ Fine Now’ by New York City

Release date: 1973

‘Could It Be I’m Falling in Love’ by Spinners

-Released: November 1972

‘Daniel’ by Elton John

-Released: January 1973

‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ by Gladys Knight & the Pips

-Released: August 1973

‘Smoke on the Water’ by Deep Purple

-Released: May 1973

