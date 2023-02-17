‘Keep Kids in the ‘Sip: Miracles Happen Here’: Mississippi students to hold fundraiser for children’s hospital Published 9:15 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Students from the University of Mississippi soon will break out their dancing shoes to raise money for the state’s only children’s hospital.

RebelTHON, the university’s 11th annual student-driven dance marathon to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network hospital in the University of Mississippi Medical Center, will take place from noon to midnight Feb. 25 in the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union.

This year’s slogan is “Keep Kids in the ‘Sip: Miracles Happen Here.”

“Children’s of Mississippi is the only children’s hospital in the state,” said Kylie Scott, a senior secondary education and public policy leadership major and RebelTHON president. “Our fundraising and advocacy for the hospital could help future Rebels.

“Most importantly, we will have 13 families from Children’s of Mississippi coming to speak and hang out with us. They will be sharing their stories and why RebelTHON is so important to them.”

Last year’s RebelTHON raised $227,148 for Children’s of Mississippi. Some 1,321 students registered for the event, with a record 708 of the participants raising at least $100.

The impact from the event will be felt long after the final song has ended, said Jordain Lang, assistant director of student activities.

“Each year, our executive officers, board of directors and committee members put together an exciting event to engage student participants as well as to showcase what RebelTHON does to promote Children’s of Mississippi’s lifesaving work,” Lang said.

“We hope that the success of this year’s event will motivate even more students on our campus to get involved in the university’s philanthropy of RebelTHON.”

RebelTHON will use the entire third floor, including the Union Ballroom and the large meeting spaces that face the Grove. Participants are able to attend all 12 hours of the event.

Additional programming includes appearances from the Ole Miss spirit squads, Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Mr. and Miss Ole Miss and the 2022 homecoming court, and activities such as Silent Disco, yoga and dancing. Food and snacks will be provided for participants.