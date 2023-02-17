Mississippi man faces life in prison for possessing gun after prior convictions for manslaughter, burglary and drug trafficking Published 6:19 am Friday, February 17, 2023

A federal jury convicted a Mississippi man on Wednesday of illegally possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

According to court documents and evidence presented at the three-day trial, Charles Derryberry, 46, of Marshal County, robbed a victim of a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol in February of 2022 and used the gun to shoot at the victim. Afterward, Derryberry used this firearm to commit a second robbery.

A few days later, on February 27, 2022, deputies with Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with Derryberry riding in the backseat. Derryberry possessed the .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol at the time of the traffic stop and attempted to hide the firearm under his seat. Law enforcement found the gun during a search of the truck and Derryberry was arrested.

Records reflect that at the time Derryberry possessed the firearm, he had multiple prior felony convictions, including convictions for manslaughter, burglary, and drug trafficking. Sentencing is scheduled for May 17, 2023.

Derryberry faces a mandatory minimum sentence of fifteen years imprisonment and up to life imprisonment.

”This office is committed to protecting our community from violent convicted felons like this defendant who illegally possess firearms,” stated US Attorney Clay Joyner. “We are grateful to our state and federal law enforcement partners whose hard work allowed him to be taken off the streets.”

“Investigating and prosecuting repeat offenders is another example of our commitment to fight violence and how the collaborative efforts of the federal, state, and local law enforcement can make our streets safer,” said ATF New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn. “The conviction today sends a message to individuals who are prohibited from possessing firearms that we will continue to work to keep our neighborhoods safe as the top priority for ATF.”

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sam Stringfellow and Julie Addison prosecuted the case. This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.