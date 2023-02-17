Mississippi officials issue alert for 81-year-old man missing since noon Thursday Published 6:04 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Mississippi officials have issued an alert for an 81-year-old man last seen at around noon Thursday.

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help finding Conrad George Howell, an 81-year-old black male, who was last seen on in the 16000 block of Shelly Street walking in an unknown direction.

Howell is described as being 5 foot, 3 inches tall, and weighing 150 lbs. He has brown eyes, a gray beard, and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, and gray sneakers. He also could be wearing a dark gray beanie.

The family of Howell says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Howell is urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959.