Mississippi Skies: Winter returns today Published 1:30 am Friday, February 17, 2023

The storm system certainly came in as expected the past 36 or so hours. The National Weather Service will be busy with survey teams for the next few days tracking tornado and other damage reports. There are several places where tornadoes are suspected, including Ripley, Smithville, Mize, and Lincoln County.

Today will be quite chilly and breezy, and many of us will return to freezing temperatures again the next couple of mornings. After this morning, we will have a sunshine in the forecast!

North Mississippi

Cloudy in the morning, then clearing with a high near 45. Tonight, clear and cold with a low near 26.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with some clearing this afternoon. High near 45. Clear tonight with a low near 26.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy for most of the day with a high near 45. Clear tonight with a low of 27.

Gulf Coast

A slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy. Clearing later in the day with a high near 54. Mostly cloudy tonight, then becoming clear. Low around 36.