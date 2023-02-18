HPAI strikes chickens again in Mississippi

Published 7:45 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

Chickens in Leake County have been affected by another outbreak of Highly Patheogenic Avian Influenza. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

Commercial broiler chickens have become infected with HPAI again in Mississippi. US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reports 89,000 birds in Leake County are affected by the most recent outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. The outbreak was detected on February 7.

Mississippi’s last outbreak of HPAI in commercial chickens was in November. A Lawerence County commercial broiler had 34,400 birds effected by the disease in November.

There are not any additional reported cases of wild birds having HPAI in the state. 58.39 million chickens nationwide have been effected by the disease causing price jumps in eggs and meat.

