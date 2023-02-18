Mississippi couple arrested for felony child neglect Published 9:20 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

Two Mississippi people were arrested with felony child neglect charges after two very young children were left alone.

The Hattiesburg Police Department charged Lydia Hardman, 23, and Bryce Manis, 22, both of Hattiesburg, with two counts of felony child neglect each and arrested Friday.

Their children, a one-year-old and three-year-old, had been left home alone at their residence on Venetian Way while both adults left the residence to do other things.

Both children were not harmed and were turned over to Child Protective Services. Hardman and Manis were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.