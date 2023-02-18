Mississippi couple arrested for felony child neglect

Published 9:20 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi people were arrested with felony child neglect charges after two very young children were left alone.

The Hattiesburg Police Department charged Lydia Hardman, 23, and Bryce Manis, 22, both of Hattiesburg, with two counts of felony child neglect each and arrested Friday.

Their children, a one-year-old and three-year-old, had been left home alone at their residence on Venetian Way while both adults left the residence to do other things.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Both children were not harmed and were turned over to Child Protective Services. Hardman and Manis were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.

More News

Applications for Specialty Crop Block Grant now open in Mississippi

HPAI strikes chickens again in Mississippi

Mississippi man sentenced in drug trafficking case

Stolen farm trucks recovered in Mississippi, additional agriculture-related arrests made

Print Article