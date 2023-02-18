Mississippi Skies: Several tornadoes confirmed across the state, better weather this weekend Published 1:30 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

National Weather Service offices in Memphis and Jackson firmed that at least five tornadoes struck the Magnolia State during the recent severe weather event.

In the Memphis coverage area, survey teams found the strongest tornado from Thursday while inspecting the path of the Ripley storm. That tornado was rated an EF-2 with winds up to 125 miles per hour and lasting more than 11 miles on the ground. There was one injury reported. Another tornado in the Memphis coverage territory was in Smithville. This storm was rated an EF-0 with winds up to 80 miles per hour. This tornado was on the ground just more than a mile.

In the Jackson coverage area, NWS teams found three more tornadoes occurred. The strongest of these three was in Lincoln County where surveyors confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of 100 miles per hour and a path length of more than one mile.

Another EF-1 was confirmed near Mize with winds of 95 miles per hour and lasting for a quarter-of-a-mile.

Finally, an EF-0 tornado was confirmed in rural Jefferson Davis County with winds up to 85 miles per hour and a path length of .05 miles.

Today’s weather is much better than the stormy days last week, but it’s going to be cloudy and breezy in several parts of the state.

North Mississippi

Increasing clouds with a high near 54. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy with a low of 36.

Central Mississippi

Becoming cloudy with a high near 56. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 38.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 56. Becoming cloudy tonight with a low near 36.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 57. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 41.