Stolen farm trucks recovered in Mississippi, additional agriculture-related arrests made Published 6:15 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB), the law enforcement division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, made additional arrests in two unrelated, ongoing investigations involving the theft of agricultural property.

The arrests were made in conjunction with local law enforcement.

In November, the MALTB made an arrest in the theft of an airplane engine in Issaquena County.

The alleged suspect, Christopher Douglas Showah, was arrested again without incident on Feb. 9 by the MALTB and the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office. The new charges stem from the original search warrant conducted on his property on Nov. 9. The case is still under investigation.

In an unrelated case, the MALTB uncovered a theft ring during a multi-state investigation into a stolen farm truck from Missouri in January. Multiple stolen trucks were recovered by the MALTB and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. This ongoing investigation led to the recovery of additional stolen vehicles and arrests.

On Feb. 7, agents with the MALTB, along with the Port Gibson Police Department, recovered a stolen Ford F-250 truck in Claiborne County. On Feb. 9, a Ford F-350 truck was recovered in Richland, Mississippi by officers of the Richland Police Department. Arrests have been made, with additional arrests forthcoming as the investigation continues to develop. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and MALTB Director Dean Barnard stated that they would like to commend all law enforcement that assisted in both of these cases for their continued efforts working together in solving crime, making arrests, and recovering stolen assets.

Those include MALTB investigators Sheriff James Haywood and the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Russell Dorsey and officers of the Port Gibson Police Department, and Chief Nick McClendon and officers of the Richland Police Department.

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau enforces state laws pertaining to the theft of cattle, horses, swine, poultry, fish, farm equipment, chemicals, timber, and all other farm or agriculture-related crimes.

Visit http://msagtheft.org/ to learn more about the MALTB. To report or provide information regarding an agricultural crime, call 800-678-2660.