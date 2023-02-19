Mississippi Skies: One last sunny day before week of rain, severe threat Published 1:30 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

A beautiful weekend continues for Mississippi today, but another rainy week with another severe weather threat is on the way! Temperatures will also be all over the place as some of us could approach the upper 80s later this week. We’re looking at a severe weather threat Wednesday and Wednesday night in Mississippi.

In the meantime, we hope everyone gets a chance to enjoy today’s beautiful day! It will be sunny and breezy all across the state.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 61. Becoming cloudy tonight with lows near 50.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 64. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 55.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 66. Tonight, becoming cloudy with a low near 50.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high near 68. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 51.