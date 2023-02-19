Two Mississippi cities to lose Tuesday Morning stores as part of national closures Published 7:15 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

The home décor and household furnishings discount store Tuesday Morning has filed for bankruptcy while announcing plans to shutter nearly half of its stores nationwide.

Two of the stores on the list of closures are in Mississippi.

“After considering how best to address Tuesday Morning’s exceedingly burdensome debt, we have determined that the best path to reorganizing and transforming the Company begins with a Chapter 11 filing,” CEO and Director Andrew Berger said through a press release. “Fortunately, we have the support of a committed capital provider in Invictus and a clear vision for transforming into a focused retailer that serves its core, heritage markets in a profitable manner. We look forward to taking steps that enable us to emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base. We appreciate all the support of our employees, customers, creditors, and other partners as we seek to sustain commercial operations with minimal disruptions.”

“We look forward to playing an important role in reorganizing and transforming Tuesday Morning,” Partner of Invictus Amit Patel added. “As a Texas-based investment firm with strong roots in the state, we have long admired Tuesday Morning’s strong connection to customers seeking unique home goods at competitive prices. Andrew and his leadership team have our full support as they guide the Company through this process and lay a foundation for a brighter future.”

In Mississippi, the company announced plans to close locations at Southlake Center in Southaven and at Big Oaks Crossing in Tupelo.

Other Mississippi stores remaining open under current operations plans include Biloxi, Brandon, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Laurel, Long Beach, Meridian, Ocean Springs, Oxford, and Starkville.