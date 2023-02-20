Mississippi Skies: Cloudy today; still watching severe threat for Wednesday Published 1:30 am Monday, February 20, 2023

Although today won’t be a washout, it’s certainly not going to be the bright, sunny day we had Sunday. Clouds are moving in and humidity is creeping up from the Gulf. We’re about to shift back to a soggy weather pattern, complete with the weekly severe threat. We’re also going to experience some much-above-average temperatures later this week.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high near 70. Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 59.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high near 72 with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 62.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high near 72 and very breezy. Cloudy tonight with a low around 63.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high near 75. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 62.