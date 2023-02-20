Mississippi Skies: Cloudy today; still watching severe threat for Wednesday

Published 1:30 am Monday, February 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Although today won’t be a washout, it’s certainly not going to be the bright, sunny day we had Sunday. Clouds are moving in and humidity is creeping up from the Gulf. We’re about to shift back to a soggy weather pattern, complete with the weekly severe threat. We’re also going to experience some much-above-average temperatures later this week.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high near 70. Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 59.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high near 72 with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 62.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high near 72 and very breezy. Cloudy tonight with a low around 63.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high near 75. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 62.

More News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - Daytona 500

Mississippi driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 ever

Mississippi College researchers use ancient pottery to locate trade routes throughout the Holy Land

Two Mississippi cities to lose Tuesday Morning stores as part of national closures

New science scholarship endowed at Mississippi community college

Print Article