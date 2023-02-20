Mississippi university shares results of renaming survey Published 7:45 am Monday, February 20, 2023

As part of the next steps of its naming process, Mississippi University for Women has shared findings based on data gathered in an open community survey.

More than 4,300 people completed the survey created by Love Communications based out of Salt Lake City. The greatest participation was from alumni, and the lowest participation was from prospective students (high school and community college students).

W President Nora Miller said, “Although the survey did not generate the distribution of participants we hoped for, particularly with prospective students, we value the input those who participated have given. We will continue our research to get a more balanced view of all our constituencies.

“The survey also provided an opportunity for open participation in the process, for eliciting suggestions for possible names from those who participated and for gathering information about some characteristics people value when selecting a name. Not surprisingly, the focus group results aligned with the findings of the survey,” Miller added.

The survey results linked here are divided into five segments: Alumni, MUW Faculty and Staff, MUW Students, Prospective Students and Community. The number of participants in each category is provided on the cover of each segmented report. As individuals were able to choose more than one category, such as alumni who are also MUW employees, the total number when adding the categories is greater than the total number of survey participants. You may review the survey results for all five segments at this link: https://www.muw.edu/name/.

Miller said, “Thanks to all who have participated so far in the naming process at MUW by providing suggestions through the naming email address, in listening sessions, by taking the survey conducted by MUW and Love Communications, and/or by participating in their focus groups. Your participation has generated excellent ideas and important information as the Task Force continues its research toward recommending a name or names for final consideration.”

The Task Force will post periodic updates on the university’s website until its work has been completed.

Individuals also may continue to provide input into the process through the dedicated email address, NameChange@muw.edu.