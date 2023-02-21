Guns N’ Roses announces stop in Mississippi as part of 2023 World Tour Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

One of the biggest bands in rock ‘n’ roll history announces its 2023 World Tour, including a stop in Mississippi.

Guns N’ Roses, known for hits like ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine,’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ and many others will be making a stop in Biloxi in September as a part of its 2023 North American tour. The world tour will start in Israel in June and end in Vancouver, Canada, in October.

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The Biloxi show is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster, going on sale at 10 a.m. on March 3.