Jay Leno to headline event at Mississippi community college Published 7:15 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The Heindl Center for the Performing Arts, located on the Senatobia campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College, will present a night of comedy featuring comedic legend Jay Leno and new member of the Grand Ole Opry, Henry Cho for a one-night-only engagement on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

“The excitement continues to build as our inaugural season continues. Laughter is the best medicine, and we think getting a double dose of comedy with Jay Leno and Henry Cho is what the doctor ordered,” said Heindl Center Director Kerry Goff.

Leno is an acclaimed late-night talk show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, lovable voice-over artist, and pioneering car builder and philanthropist. Leno, former host of “The Tonight Show,” is widely characterized as “the hardest-working man in show business.”

Comedian Henry Cho was inducted Feb. 11 as the 229th member of the Grand Ole Opry. This prestigious honor has not been extended to a comedian since 1973. Cho’s TV credits include appearances on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” CBS’s “The Late Late Show,” and NBC’s “Young Comedians Special.” He served two years as host of NBC’s “Friday Night Videos” and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms. Cho was co-creator, co-producer and co-writer of “The Henry Cho Show” on GAC.

“The theatre is always a place where stories are shared. Jay Leno and Henry Cho are some of the best storytellers who are sure to bring you to tears, in a laughing sort of way!” said Goff.

To buy tickets and learn more about the Heindl Center’s inaugural season, visit www.heindlcenter.org.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Heindl Center, located at 315 Northwest Drive in Senatobia, Monday through Friday from 1 to 4:30 p.m., or by calling the Heindl Center box office at (662) 562-3478.