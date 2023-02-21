Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting Published 6:29 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday evening.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 20 near Highway 32 in Okolona.

MBI officials offered no details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials say they are currently assessing the critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office, an MBI news release said.