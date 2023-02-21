Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting

Published 6:29 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday evening.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 20 near Highway 32 in Okolona.

MBI officials offered no details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials say they are currently assessing the critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office, an MBI news release said.

More News

From Meridian to the Moon: Mississippi native reflects on work with NASA

Jay Leno to headline event at Mississippi community college

Texas man killed when car runs off Mississippi interstate into river

Mississippi student searching the globe for better care

Print Article