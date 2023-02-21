Mississippi Skies: Forecast change in severe weather threat Published 1:30 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Something happened in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather threat for Wednesday that we haven’t seen in a while: The threat level was reduced from a Level 2 to a Level 1.

There is still a chance for some severe storms and an isolated tornado for the Delta and parts of North Mississippi Wednesday and Wednesday evening, but it doesn’t seem the ingredients are coming together as they have in previous storms. We’ll keep a watch out in case anything changes, but the day may not be as rough as expected.

In the meantime, clouds will still hang around much of the state today. There may be some sunshine in the southern parts. Humidity levels are climbing and temperatures are rising over the next day or two. Some parts of the state will have some rain today. The big story continues to be strong wind gusts. Some gusts could get pretty strong tomorrow!

North Mississippi

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a high of 70. Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures steady around 67.

Central Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms in the morning then mostly cloudy with a high near 75. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 63.

South Mississippi

Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy with a high near 78. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 63.

Gulf Coast

Patchy fog in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high near 79. Fog tonight with a low around 65.