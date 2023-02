Most dangerous states to drive in Published 7:30 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

SKT Studio // Shutterstock

Most dangerous states to drive in

Driving is dangerous—perhaps even the most dangerous thing most Americans do in their everyday lives. Behind the wheel of a hunk of metal and plastic weighing an average of more than 2 tons, drivers aren’t just risking their own lives and those of their passengers, but of everyone else on the road—or near it—as well.

The usual suspects of speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence are continuing to put Americans at risk on highways and roads. About 39,000 people died in car accidents in the U.S. in 2020—an average of over 100 people per day. That’s more fatalities on U.S. roads than in any year since 2007, reversing what had been a downward trend in driving-related deaths. The alarming death toll exists despite manufacturers continuing to add increasingly advanced safety features to cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration’s 2020 Highway Statistics Report to rank states by fatalities per billion miles traveled, and to compare each to national averages.

Read on to discover the most dangerous states to drive in.

A.Ruiz // Shutterstock

#51. Massachusetts

– Total fatalities: 6.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.0 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 6.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.6 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 10.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.8 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#50. Minnesota

– Total fatalities: 7.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.7 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 5.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.6 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 10.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.3 less than the national average)

Winston Tan // Shutterstock

#49. New Hampshire

– Total fatalities: 8.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.7 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 6.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.6 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 11.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (6.2 less than the national average)

mploscar // GoodFreePhotos

#48. New Jersey

– Total fatalities: 8.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.6 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 8.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 12.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.5 less than the national average)

Pasteur // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Utah

– Total fatalities: 9.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 7.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.1 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 12.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.5 less than the national average)

Anthony Quintano // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hawaii

– Total fatalities: 9.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.7 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 10.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 6.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (12.0 less than the national average)

Will Hart // Flickr

#45. Rhode Island

– Total fatalities: 9.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.6 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 9.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#44. Connecticut

– Total fatalities: 9.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.5 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 9.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#43. New York

– Total fatalities: 10.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.2 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 9.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.3 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 13.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.1 less than the national average)

NEKVT // Shutterstock

#42. Vermont

– Total fatalities: 10.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.0 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 7.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.3 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 11.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (6.7 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#41. Washington

– Total fatalities: 10.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 8.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 less than the national average)

David Mark // Pixabay

#40. Wisconsin

– Total fatalities: 10.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 8.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 13.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.1 less than the national average)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Maryland

– Total fatalities: 11.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 9.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (8.9 less than the national average)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Virginia

– Total fatalities: 11.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 7.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.5 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 18.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 more than the national average)

Tony Walker // Pixabay

#37. Iowa

– Total fatalities: 11.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.0 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 8.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 13.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.8 less than the national average)

FiledIMAGE // Shutterstock

#36. North Dakota

– Total fatalities: 11.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.0 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 8.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 12.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.2 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#35. Indiana

– Total fatalities: 11.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 7.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.1 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 18.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)

Pixabay

#34. Washington D.C.

– Total fatalities: 11.9 per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.9 per billion miles traveled (1.1 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: Not applicable

Tanner Daniels // GoodFreePhotos

#33. Ohio

– Total fatalities: 11.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.4 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 10.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.0 less than the national average)

Napa // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Nebraska

– Total fatalities: 12.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.4 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 7.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#31. Alaska

– Total fatalities: 12.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.3 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 9.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#30. Idaho

– Total fatalities: 12.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.1 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 6.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.4 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 16.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)

Picryl

#29. Michigan

– Total fatalities: 12.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.3 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#28. Maine

– Total fatalities: 12.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 8.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 14.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.8 less than the national average)

Annica Beckman // Pixabay

#27. Nevada

– Total fatalities: 12.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 17.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 less than the national average)

Rudy Balasko // Shutterstock

#26. Illinois

– Total fatalities: 12.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#25. Colorado

– Total fatalities: 12.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.6 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#24. California

– Total fatalities: 12.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 10.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.1 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 21.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.1 more than the national average)

Pixabay

#23. Pennsylvania

– Total fatalities: 12.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.2 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 16.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.1 less than the national average)

Airman 1st Class Connor J. Marth // U.S. Air Force

#22. Wyoming

– Total fatalities: 13.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 less than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 9.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.4 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 14.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.0 less than the national average)

Jan Kronsell // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Missouri

– Total fatalities: 13.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.2 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 12.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.0 less than the national average)

Formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Alabama

– Total fatalities: 13.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 10.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 18.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)

Elvert Barnes // Flickr

#19. Delaware

– Total fatalities: 13.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 10.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.2 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 23.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.1 more than the national average)

cate_89 // Shuttertstock

#18. Georgia

– Total fatalities: 14.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.0 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.9 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 22.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 more than the national average)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. North Carolina

– Total fatalities: 14.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.1 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 10.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 22.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.0 more than the national average)

Connor 401 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. South Dakota

– Total fatalities: 14.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.1 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.3 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 15.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 less than the national average)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#15. Texas

– Total fatalities: 14.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 12.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 21.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 more than the national average)

Pixabay

#14. Kansas

– Total fatalities: 15.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.9 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 19.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.0 more than the national average)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Oklahoma

– Total fatalities: 15.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 12.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.6 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 18.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)

Oregon Department of Transportation // Flickr

#12. Oregon

– Total fatalities: 15.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 23.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.9 more than the national average)

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#11. Tennessee

– Total fatalities: 15.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 13.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 20.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 more than the national average)

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#10. Florida

– Total fatalities: 16.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 13.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.3 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 21.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 more than the national average)

Mavrick // Shutterstock

#9. Arizona

– Total fatalities: 16.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 12.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 20.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 more than the national average)

Pixabay

#8. West Virginia

– Total fatalities: 16.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.3 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 11.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 20.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 more than the national average)

Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

#7. New Mexico

– Total fatalities: 16.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.4 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 19.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (8.5 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 14.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.3 less than the national average)

11photo // Shutterstock

#6. Kentucky

– Total fatalities: 16.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.4 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 13.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 19.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 more than the national average)

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Louisiana

– Total fatalities: 17.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.7 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 15.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.3 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 20.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.0 more than the national average)

Tim Evanson // Flickr

#4. Montana

– Total fatalities: 17.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 6.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.8 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 22.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.4 more than the national average)

Jonathannsegal // Shutterstock

#3. Arkansas

– Total fatalities: 18.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.4 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 6.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 12.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.6 less than the national average)

Pixabay

#2. Mississippi

– Total fatalities: 19.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.6 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 14.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.7 more than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 22.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.0 more than the national average)

f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. South Carolina

– Total fatalities: 19.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (6.3 more than the national average)

– Urban fatalities: 9.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.2 less than the national average)

– Rural fatalities: 32.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (13.9 more than the national average)