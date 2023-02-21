Officials investigating after inmate found unresponsive in Mississippi jail Published 6:05 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead in a Mississippi jail.

Brandon Bishop was found unresponsive in his Alcorn County jail cell Saturday morning.

After jail personnel performed CPR and called paramedics, Bishop was transported to a Corinth hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation of the death.

Officials with the Alcorn Sheriff’s Office report that Bishop was housed in the cell by himself and that no foul play is suspected in the incident.

Bishop was charged with two misdemeanor warrants and for reportedly giving false information. He was booked into the jail on Feb. 15.