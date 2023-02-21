Texas man killed when car runs off Mississippi interstate into river

Published 6:45 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Texas man died after his car ran off the Mississippi interstate into the Tallahatchie River.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 in Panola County.

A 2006 GMC Sierra driven by 50-year-old Carlos A. Perza of Port Arthur, traveling north on I-55 when it ran off the road and into the Tallahatchie River.

Carlos A. Perza received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

 

