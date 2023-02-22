MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for Mississippi boy Published 6:23 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 4-year-old Kenney DeAngelo Evans of Jackson, Hinds County, Mississippi.

He is described as a black male, four feet tall, weighing 45 pounds, with long curly black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey jogging suit and brown cowboy boots, accompanied by his brown bulldog.

He was last seen Friday, February 17, at about 2:13 p.m., in the 300 block of Vardaman Street in Hinds County.

He was last seen traveling in an unknown direction. Kenney DeAngelo Evans is accompanied by Jacqueline Wilson, who is described as a 58-year-old black female dark complexion, short hair, and a weave in it.

Kenney DeAngelo Evans and Jacqueline Wilson are believed to be in a gray Nissan Versa unknown tag traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kenney DeAngelo Evans and Jacqueline Wilson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 911.