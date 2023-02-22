Mississippi Skies: Strong winds to blow across state today, some showers and storms in part of region Published 1:30 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

We mentioned the rare occurrence of a severe threat downgrade in yesterday’s Mississippi Skies, and today we have an even more rare event: Even the marginal risk is gone! There may still be a few thunderstorms on the strong side, but the Storm Prediction Center is no longer expecting a severe weather event. Great news!

The big news for today and overnight is now the wind. Western Mississippi is now under a Level 2 threat for sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Eastern Mississippi is under a Level 1 risk for sustained winds of 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service cautions that both risks could include downed trees and difficult driving for high profile vehicles.

Some places could see some rain or storms today.

North Mississippi

A chance of showers and thunderstorms at times today. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high of 80. Tonight, a chance of showers and storms, then becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

A slight chance of showers later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a high near 82. Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 66.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high near 82. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 67.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high near 78. Tonight, mostly cloudy with some fog. Low near 67.