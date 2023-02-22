Viking to upgrade Mississippi city’s waterfront at its own expense Published 7:45 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Viking Cruise Lines and the city of Vicksburg have developed an agreement that will allow other boats and tourists more access to the waterfront.

Under the agreement approved Tuesday by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Viking at its own expense will install the moorings along the waterfront south of its docking area between the Clay Street and China flood gates to secure its vessel and “any boats, vessels or ships subject to the approval of the mooring sites by Community Development Director Jeff Richardson.”

“Viking said they will upgrade our existing facilities at our city waterfront,” Richardson said. “They want to add some moorings in spots so they don’t have to go on the lease area.

“This will improve our waterfront,” he said.

The board on Nov. 16, 2020, approved a 20-year ground lease with Viking USA LLC at a rate of $1 per passenger to use a 600-foot section of Vicksburg’s riverfront along the Yazoo Diversion Canal. The site is located behind the Yazoo & Mississippi Valley Railroad Depot on Levee Street and goes north to build a docking facility for its cruise boats.

American Cruise Line is presently subleasing its docking area to Viking to serve as a temporary landing until Viking’s facilities are built. American Cruise Line’s 500-site area is south of and adjacent to Viking’s area.

Viking’s boat, the Viking Mississippi, began making stops in Vicksburg on Sept. 29.