Mississippi Skies: High temp records could be broken today

Published 1:30 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

After the last few showers move out this morning, we could see a domino of high temperature records fall across the Magnolia State this afternoon. It’s going to be humid, windy, and quite warm across the state. Thankfully, some clouds will keep temperatures from going even higher, but it’s still going to feel like a later spring day instead of February in Mississippi.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 80. Tonight, there is a slight chance of rain with a low around 48.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 84. A few showers around tonight with a low of 56.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 84. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Dense fog around this morning, then mostly cloudy with a high of 80. More clouds and fog tonight with a low of 67.

