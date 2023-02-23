More than 1.2 million candles sold at Walmart recalled Published 7:43 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

More than 1.2 million three-wick candles sold at Walmart have been recalled for injury and fire hazards. The recall announced Thursday claims Mainstay candle can burn too close to the glass, causing the glass to shatter.

“This recall involves Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in round 14-ounce glass jars sold with Halloween and autumn themes,” the statement reads. “The candles were sold with a metal lid and in seven different names: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion. Mainstays and the candle’s name are printed on the side of the candle. The candles are about 4 inches long by 4 inches wide.”

According to the recall, customers should immediately stop using the candles and contact the candle company for a full refund.

“The firm has received 12 reports of the candle burning too close to the side of the container and the glass cracking, resulting in one report of a minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items,” the statement reports. “The firm has received one report of a fire.”

Anyone with one or more of the candles should contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle at 800-680-2474 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/autumncandle.