Police looking for Alabama woman who went to buy car in Mississippi, then disappeared Published 6:12 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has gone missing.

Hattiesburg Police are looking for Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, Alabama.

Williams was reported missing after she left Alabama, and went to Jackson to purchase a vehicle.

She was last known to be wearing an orange shirt, light brown jacket and khaki pants.

According to family members, she didn’t purchase the vehicle and was in the process of heading back to Alabama.

Williams stopped at Stuckey’s on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, and told family members she was getting back on the highway.