Police: Mississippi woman arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian while driving on wrong side of road Published 4:05 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

A suspect has been charged in connection with the Thursday morning death of a pedestrian on North Washington Street in Vicksburg.

Annie Mae Carson, 67 of Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence, careless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road causing an accident.

At about 7:30 a.m., Carson was traveling on North Washington Street near Hutson Street when she struck 61-year-old Kenny Ray Smith with her vehicle as he was walking. Smith died of injuries he sustained from the accident.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time. Carson appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court and was given a $75,000 bond. Carson will be bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.