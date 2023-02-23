Police: Woman threatens to jump off bridge into Mississippi River, leaving small child behind in her car Published 3:11 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Police say a woman was talked out of committing suicide by jumping off a bridge into the Mississippi River, leaving a small child behind in her vehicle.

An unidentified woman threatened suicide by jumping from the east-to-west Mississippi River bridge in Natchez at approximately 12:50 p.m. Thursday, said Police Chief Cal Green.

The woman left her vehicle near the foot of the bridge and left a 4- to 5-year-old child inside while she threatened suicide by jumping.

Green said an unidentified man talked the woman down from the bridge.

That man was gone by the time police arrived at the scene, she said.

The woman was transported by Pafford Emergency Medical Ambulance to Merit Health Hospital in Natchez. Green said Child Protective Services is involved in the incident.