50 best colleges on the East Coast

Published 3:30 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

By Isabel Sepulveda

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

Considering the United States was birthed from a revolution waged along the Eastern Seaboard, it makes sense that the roots of the country’s higher education system were planted there as well. Harvard University—founded in 1636—came first, predating the Declaration of Independence by 140 years. The nation’s oldest institution of higher learning was followed by a slew of state and public universities throughout the 13 colonies.

The East Coast remains home to a number of private and public colleges that consistently top “best of” lists, highlighted by the prestigious Ivy League eight. Stacker combed through Niche’s 2023 Best Colleges in America list (current as of February 2023) in order to discover which 50 East Coast schools, old and new, are the cream of the crop.

Niche ranks colleges by analyzing student and alumni reviews, as well as data on admissions and academic and student life culled from the Department of Education. Stacker filtered its list to include schools in the District of Columbia and states that border the Atlantic Ocean within 100 miles of their eastern borders: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Keep reading to discover the best schools on the East Coast—and find out if any among them beat out the Ivies for the top spot.

University of Massachusetts Campus Pond with Old Chapel in the Background

Grandview Graphics // Shutterstock

#50. University of Massachusetts Amherst

– Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 22,212
– Student-to-faculty ratio: 15:1
– Acceptance rate: 65%
– Graduation rate: 83%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,400
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #115

Aerial view of Rutgers University Campus.

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#49. Rutgers University–New Brunswick

– Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
– Undergraduate enrollment: 33,788
– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1
– Acceptance rate: 67%
– Graduation rate: 84%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,900
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%
– Overall rank: #111

The Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#48. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

– Location: Troy, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,262
– student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1
– Acceptance rate: 57%
– Graduation rate: 87%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $82,000
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%
– Overall rank: #110

Historic Building on the campus of Skidmore.

Theresa Lauria // Shutterstock

#47. Skidmore College

– Location: Saratoga Springs, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,510
– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1
– Acceptance rate: 32%
– Graduation rate: 86%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,700
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%
– Overall rank: #108

University of Maryland entrance sign on campus.

Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#46. University of Maryland – College Park

– Location: College Park, Maryland
– Undergraduate enrollment: 28,160
– student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1
– Acceptance rate: 51%
– Graduation rate: 87%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $62,900
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%
– Overall rank: #100

Statue of George Washington on campus.

Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#45. George Washington University

– Location: Washington, District of Columbia
– Undergraduate enrollment: 10,141
– student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1
– Acceptance rate: 43%
– Graduation rate: 85%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $69,600
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%
– Overall rank: #95

Aerial view of College of the Holy Cross with fall foliage.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#44. College of the Holy Cross

– Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,966
– student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1
– Acceptance rate: 38%
– Graduation rate: 93%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $71,000
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%
– Overall rank: #88

Campus of Smith College.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#43. Smith College

– Location: Northampton, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,160
– student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1
– Acceptance rate: 37%
– Graduation rate: 87%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,200
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 88%
– Overall rank: #86

University of Richmond entrance sign.

PT Hamilton // Shutterstock

#42. University of Richmond

– Location: University Of Richmond, Virginia
– Undergraduate enrollment: 3,028
– student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1
– Acceptance rate: 31%
– Graduation rate: 88%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $64,500
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%
– Overall rank: #81

The Cooper Union building in Manhattan.

DW labs Incorporated // Shutterstock

#41. The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

– Location: New York, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 802
– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1
– Acceptance rate: 18%
– Graduation rate: 79%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $64,900
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%
– Overall rank: #78

Campus of Vassar University.

Brian Logan Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Vassar College

– Location: Poughkeepsie, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,409
– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1
– Acceptance rate: 25%
– Graduation rate: 88%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,600
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%
– Overall rank: #74

People walking on Wesleyan University campus.

Svineyard // Shutterstock

#39. Wesleyan University

– Location: Middletown, Connecticut
– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,836
– student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1
– Acceptance rate: 21%
– Graduation rate: 91%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,700
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%
– Overall rank: #71

Burruss Hall on Virginia Tech Campus.

Rui Serra Maia // Shutterstock

#38. Virginia Tech

– Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
– Undergraduate enrollment: 29,112
– student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1
– Acceptance rate: 66%
– Graduation rate: 86%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $62,500
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 96%
– Overall rank: #68

Students with frisbee on Colby College Campus.

Popova Valeriya // Shutterstock

#37. Colby College

– Location: Waterville, Maine
– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,155
– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1
– Acceptance rate: 10%
– Graduation rate: 90%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,100
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%
– Overall rank: #67

William and Mary College Campus.

William Silver // Shutterstock

#36. William & Mary

– Location: Williamsburg, Virginia
– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,475
– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1
– Acceptance rate: 42%
– Graduation rate: 91%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,500
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #63

Cropped view of student sitting in autumn leaves writing in notebook.

George Rudy // Shutterstock

#35. Hamilton College

– Location: Clinton, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,043
– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1
– Acceptance rate: 18%
– Graduation rate: 91%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,200
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%
– Overall rank: #58

Watsco Center at University of Miami.

Barbara Kalbfleisch // Shutterstock

#34. University of Miami

– Location: Coral Gables, Florida
– Undergraduate enrollment: 12,089
– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1
– Acceptance rate: 33%
– Graduation rate: 83%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,100
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%
– Overall rank: #57

Library building on Bates College campus.

Jennifer Yakey-Ault // Shutterstock

#33. Bates College

– Location: Lewiston, Maine
– Undergraduate enrollment: 1,876
– student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1
– Acceptance rate: 14%
– Graduation rate: 92%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,200
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #56

Students studying and reading together.

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#32. Babson College

– Location: Wellesley, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,457
– student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1
– Acceptance rate: 27%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $96,100
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%
– Overall rank: #55

The James B Colgate admissions building at Colgate University.

Stephen B. Goodwin // Shutterstock

#31. Colgate University

– Location: Hamilton, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 3,023
– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1
– Acceptance rate: 27%
– Graduation rate: 91%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $63,600
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%
– Overall rank: #54

University of Georgia campus.

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#30. University of Georgia

– Location: Athens, Georgia
– Undergraduate enrollment: 27,888
– student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1
– Acceptance rate: 48%
– Graduation rate: 87%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,500
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%
– Overall rank: #52

Students walk through gate at NYU School of Law.

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#29. New York University

– Location: New York, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 25,854
– student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1
– Acceptance rate: 21%
– Graduation rate: 88%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,900
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%
– Overall rank: #50

Reynolds Hall at Wake Forest University.

Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#28. Wake Forest University

– Location: Winston-salem, North Carolina
– Undergraduate enrollment: 5,391
– student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1
– Acceptance rate: 32%
– Graduation rate: 89%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $63,800
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #49

Entrance sign at Boston University.

Jorge Salcedo // Shutterstock

#27. Boston University

– Location: Boston, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 16,026
– student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1
– Acceptance rate: 20%
– Graduation rate: 89%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,300
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%
– Overall rank: #47

Krentzman Quadrangle at Northeastern University.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#26. Northeastern University

– Location: Boston, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 15,131
– student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1
– Acceptance rate: 20%
– Graduation rate: 90%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $67,400
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%
– Overall rank: #45

Buildings on the Williams College Campus.

Colin D. Young // Shutterstock

#25. Williams College

– Location: Williamstown, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 1,917
– student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1
– Acceptance rate: 15%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,000
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%
– Overall rank: #43

South Building at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#24. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

– Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
– Undergraduate enrollment: 18,505
– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1
– Acceptance rate: 25%
– Graduation rate: 91%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $55,600
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #42

Students walk outside on the Quad lawn.

Leigh Trail // Shutterstock

#23. University of Florida

– Location: Gainesville, Florida
– Undergraduate enrollment: 31,476
– student-to-faculty ratio: 11:1
– Acceptance rate: 31%
– Graduation rate: 89%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,000
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%
– Overall rank: #41

Aerial view of fall foliage and steeple at Amherst.

Mark Yarchoan // Shutterstock

#22. Amherst College

– Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 1,745
– student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1
– Acceptance rate: 12%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,000
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%
– Overall rank: #40

Gasson Hall on the campus of Boston College.

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#21. Boston College

– Location: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 9,532
– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1
– Acceptance rate: 26%
– Graduation rate: 92%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $72,500
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #39

Building on Tufts University Campus.

Kevin D. Walsh // Shutterstock

#20. Tufts University

– Location: Medford, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 5,938
– student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1
– Acceptance rate: 16%
– Graduation rate: 94%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $75,800
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%
– Overall rank: #38

Aerial view of Wellesley Campus.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#19. Wellesley College

– Location: Wellesley, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,375
– student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1
– Acceptance rate: 20%
– Graduation rate: 94%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,800
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #36

Cadets in uniform marching at West Point.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#18. United States Military Academy at West Point

– Location: West Point, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 4,536
– student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1
– Acceptance rate: 9%
– Graduation rate: 85%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $ No data available
– Employment rate two years after graduation: No data available
– Overall rank: #35

Emory University Campus Buildings.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#17. Emory University

– Location: Atlanta, Georgia
– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,814
– student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1
– Acceptance rate: 19%
– Graduation rate: 90%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $66,000
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%
– Overall rank: #34

The Presbyterian Church on Davidson College campus.

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#16. Davidson College

– Location: Davidson, North Carolina
– Undergraduate enrollment: 1,983
– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1
– Acceptance rate: 20%
– Graduation rate: 93%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,900
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 88%
– Overall rank: #33

Barnard College Building close up.

Popova Valeriya // Shutterstock

#15. Barnard College

– Location: New York, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,651
– student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1
– Acceptance rate: 14%
– Graduation rate: 90%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,900
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%
– Overall rank: #32

Brick building on Bowdoin College campus.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#14. Bowdoin College

– Location: Brunswick, Maine
– Undergraduate enrollment: 1,948
– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1
– Acceptance rate: 9%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,500
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%
– Overall rank: #30

University of Virginia campus.

Kim Kelley-Wagner // Shutterstock

#13. University of Virginia

– Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
– Undergraduate enrollment: 16,319
– student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1
– Acceptance rate: 23%
– Graduation rate: 94%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,200
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #27

Georgia Institute of Technology sign close up.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#12. Georgia Institute of Technology

– Location: Atlanta, Georgia
– Undergraduate enrollment: 14,485
– student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1
– Acceptance rate: 21%
– Graduation rate: 91%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $79,100
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%
– Overall rank: #26

Overlook of Cornell University Campus from Uris Library.

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#11. Cornell University

– Location: Ithaca, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 15,735
– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1
– Acceptance rate: 11%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $77,200
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%
– Overall rank: #23

Brickk path and buildings on the campus of Johns Hopkins.

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#10. Johns Hopkins University

– Location: Baltimore, Maryland
– Undergraduate enrollment: 5,766
– student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1
– Acceptance rate: 11%
– Graduation rate: 94%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $73,200
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%
– Overall rank: #21

Building on the campus of Georgetown University.

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#9. Georgetown University

– Location: Washington, District of Columbia
– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,610
– student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1
– Acceptance rate: 17%
– Graduation rate: 94%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $93,500
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%
– Overall rank: #17

Low Memorial Library at Columbia University.

Canva

#8. Columbia University

– Location: New York, New York
– Undergraduate enrollment: 7,509
– student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1
– Acceptance rate: 7%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,300
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 89%
– Overall rank: #12

Campus of Dartmouth College.

Canva

#7. Dartmouth College

– Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
– Undergraduate enrollment: 4,169
– student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1
– Acceptance rate: 9%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $75,500
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #10

Students walking on Brown University campus.

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#6. Brown University

– Location: Providence, Rhode Island
– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,605
– student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1
– Acceptance rate: 8%
– Graduation rate: 95%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $67,500
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%
– Overall rank: #9

Duke University Campus in autumn.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#5. Duke University

– Location: Durham, North Carolina
– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,838
– student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1
– Acceptance rate: 8%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $84,400
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #8

Holder Hall on Princeton University Campus.

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#4. Princeton University

– Location: Princeton, New Jersey
– Undergraduate enrollment: 4,689
– student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1
– Acceptance rate: 6%
– Graduation rate: 98%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,700
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 87%
– Overall rank: #5

Aerial view of Yale University at dusk.

Canva

#3. Yale University

– Location: New Haven, Connecticut
– Undergraduate enrollment: 4,696
– student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1
– Acceptance rate: 7%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,200
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%
– Overall rank: #4

Students outside Harvard University Campus Library.

Marcio Jose Bastos Silva // Shutterstock

#2. Harvard University

– Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 5,699
– student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1
– Acceptance rate: 5%
– Graduation rate: 98%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $89,700
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 89%
– Overall rank: #3

Students on MIT Campus in autumn.

Paper Cat // Shutterstock

#1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

– Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
– Undergraduate enrollment: 4,234
– student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1
– Acceptance rate: 7%
– Graduation rate: 96%
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $104,700
– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%
– Overall rank: #1

