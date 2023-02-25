Alert issued for 30-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 30-year-old Kenneth Gray Reed of Macon, in Noxubee County.

He is a white male, five foot eight inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeve hunter green t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black sandals on Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m.

Police say he is believed to have been driving near Marhoner and Paulette Road in the 6000 block of Lime Street in Noxubee County.

Kenneth Gray Reed is believed to be in a 1998 blue Chevrolet Silverado bearing MS tag NX12605.

Family members say Kenneth Gray Reed suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kenneth Gray Reed, contact the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-726-5332 or 911.