Alert issued for 30-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning

Published 7:57 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 30-year-old Kenneth Gray Reed of Macon, in Noxubee County.

He is a white male, five foot eight inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeve hunter green t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black sandals on Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police say he is believed to have been driving near Marhoner and Paulette Road in the 6000 block of Lime Street in Noxubee County.

Kenneth Gray Reed is believed to be in a 1998 blue Chevrolet Silverado bearing MS tag NX12605.

Family members say Kenneth Gray Reed suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kenneth Gray Reed, contact the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-726-5332 or 911.

More News

Rare set of quintuplets — with four identical girls — born to Mississippi family

Manslaughter charges dropped in case of Mississippi man who shot, killed neighbor. Man claimed self-defense after numerous threats made by victim.

Fifth person arrested in September chase that ended in murder of Mississippi teen, according to police

Mississippi ranks first for number of tornadoes in 2022

Print Article