Mississippi Skies: Rain, clouds continue for much of the state today Published 1:30 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

No matter the season one prefers, one can more than likely find their preferred weather in the Magnolia State today. From rainy and cool in northern Mississippi to warm and sunny on the Gulf Coast, the variety of conditions is wide for anyone driving from one end of the state to the other.

Even with rain chances in the northern parts, we aren’t expecting any severe weather nor washout conditions. We’ll continue to have similar weather conditions as we had Friday. Sunday looks a little nicer for more people, but next week will continue with more rain chances for more places.

North Mississippi

Rain and thunderstorms possible through the afternoon with a high near 57. Patchy fog tonight and mostly cloudy with a low of 49.

Central Mississippi

A slight chance of rain this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy with a high of 65. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 54.

South Mississippi

Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy, and quite warm with a high near 80. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 61.

Gulf Coast

Dense fog early, then cloudy. Becoming sunny with a high near 81. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 62.