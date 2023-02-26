Body found in creek by Mississippi wildlife officials identified as missing Mississippi man

Published 5:16 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The body of a missing Mississippi man was found in a creek by state wildlife officials on Friday.

Officials identified the body found in Town Creek near Carthage as that of Terrance Clemons.

According to a report from Breezy News in Kosciusko, Clemons was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 16, after police pulled over a vehicle for a possible shoplifting charge near a Highway 35 gas station.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Clemons was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle and fled from the traffic stop.

Family members reported Clemons missing on Friday, Feb. 17.

His body was found in Town Creek on Feb. 24.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

More News

Mississippi team researching youth in African countries

Mississippi woman arrested on human trafficking charge

Mississippi Skies: Unseasonable warmth continues

Big names join in to help Mississippi youth complete indie movie

Print Article