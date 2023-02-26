Body found in creek by Mississippi wildlife officials identified as missing Mississippi man Published 5:16 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

The body of a missing Mississippi man was found in a creek by state wildlife officials on Friday.

Officials identified the body found in Town Creek near Carthage as that of Terrance Clemons.

According to a report from Breezy News in Kosciusko, Clemons was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 16, after police pulled over a vehicle for a possible shoplifting charge near a Highway 35 gas station.

Clemons was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle and fled from the traffic stop.

Family members reported Clemons missing on Friday, Feb. 17.

His body was found in Town Creek on Feb. 24.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.