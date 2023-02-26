Mississippi school district mourns loss of instructor who had been teaching at high school for two decades Published 9:00 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

William Doss, or simply “Doss” as his friends and colleagues referred to him, was the kind of person who uplifted both his students and his coworkers on bad days, said Natchez High School principal Eric Jackson.

Doss, a Natchez High School history teacher, died Sunday at the age of 50. His wife, Kenethia Doss, is also a McLaurin Elementary School teacher.

“He has been a valued teacher in NASD since 2003 and will be missed,” Natchez Adams School District Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields said. “(He) always carried his signature towel on his shoulder to wipe his brow and kept a cool demeanor as he gave his vast knowledge of history that his students remember and appreciated. Please keep his wife … and family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time.”

Visitation is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, both at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church.

Jackson said the school is planning to have a memorial balloon release for the Doss family immediately after the funeral service on Monday.

“The church is right behind the Robert Lewis, where the high school is now, so we will just have the kids walk outside to the church,” Jackson said.

“Mr. Doss was one of a kind. He was one of those educators who could make a connection to a kid right off the bat, one they could go to and relate to. He devoted himself and his career to making the lives of children better. He never missed a day of work until he got sick. He was just willing to do everything he can to make a positive impact on his students’ lives to see them become the best versions of themselves. We mourn his loss, myself and our staff. He made a big impact amongst his colleagues as well. When you were having one of those days, he was one who would crack a joke and put a smile on your face. Our condolences go out to the Doss family.”