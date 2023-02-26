Mississippi Skies: Unseasonable warmth continues Published 1:30 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

Saturday felt more like a May day than a February day in parts of Mississippi. With temperatures rising to nearly 85 degrees in southern Mississippi, it was no surprise to see (and feel) pollen beginning to fall. People started to notice a yellow tint on cars, roofs, and the ground, and it won’t be long before allergy sufferers are sneezing and coughing. We’ll start including allergy forecasts for the spring soon to help those sufferers.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 70. Tonight, scattered showers late with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Central Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high near 76. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 61. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then partly cloudy with a high near 80. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 63. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then partly sunny with a high near 80. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a low near 64. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.