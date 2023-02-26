Mississippi Songwriter of the Year winner ready to release new country rock single Published 7:00 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

The man who won Mississippi Songwriter of the Year in 2022 says he can’t wait for the public to hear his newest country rock song.

Zechariah Lloyd said he is gearing up to release his newest single, “Hard Time Livin.”

Lloyd, who is a Vicksburg native, said he is excited about the country rock song and looking forward to the public getting a listen.

“I can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” Lloyd said.

Born to a drummer and pianist, Loyd said he woke up every morning to his mother playing on her baby grand. He began playing drums at age 11 on his father’s drum set — cutting his teeth on Zeppelin & Skynyrd records he borrowed from his uncle and playing with the church band.

After high school he ended up in Alaska for work, picking up the guitar, and crafting his songwriting skills. He showed back up in Mississippi a year later with long hair and a song to sing.

As an independent artist, Lloyd has been making a name for himself and said, “I’m blessed to be able to pursue my passion and am extremely grateful for the opportunity to share this music with y’all.”

In 2015, Zechariah Lloyd won the Vicksburg Blues Challenge and went on to represent the Vicksburg Blues Society in Memphis for the 2015 International Blues Challenge, where he made it as a finalist in the solo/duo division.

Down to the River, his first single recorded with Plaid Dog Recordings (Boston, Massachuesetts) was self-released in 2019 and was used to help crowdfund the full EP, titled “Heart in a Notebook.”

In 2020, Down to the River won 1st place Blues for both the Unsigned Only Competition AND the International Songwriting Competition. It placed 2nd in Blues for the 2021 International Songwriting Competition.

Zechariah Lloyd has been and continues to work on a full-length album with producer, Billy Smiley, at The Sound Kitchen studios in Franklin, Tennessee.

“Hard Time Livin’ will be released on March 11.