Mississippi woman arrested on human trafficking charge Published 5:22 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

A woman wanted for human trafficking in Mississippi has been arrested.

The Hattiesburg Police report that members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Antoinette Marie Turner in Hattiesburg.

Turner, 50, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on RC Thomas Road on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Turner was wanted for human trafficking-procurement of servitude of a minor out of Hinds County.

She was booked into the Forrest County Jail as a fugitive until she was transferred back to Hinds County.