Armed suspect leads police across two counties, ends after crash with Mississippi Highway Patrol car Published 8:59 am Monday, February 27, 2023

An armed man led police on a chase across to counties before crashing his vehicle with a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle.

The suspect fled when officers with the Starkville Police Department responded to a domestic call on Feb. 23. The suspect led officers on chase through the city of Starkville and across the southern part of Oktibbeha County. When the suspect reached the Winston County line, police officers called off the chase.

Approximately an hour later, the vehicle returned to Oktibbeha County on Highway 25 while being pursued by the Louisville Police Department and the Winston County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle continued and exited onto Highway 182. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and was stopped by officers in the middle of Highway 182 near the off-ramp.

During this incident, a collision involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle occurred at the intersection of Highway 25 and Poorhouse Rd./Longview Rd.

The driver, who was not identified, was transported for a mental health evaluation, according to police.